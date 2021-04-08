MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.83

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.83 and last traded at $99.48, with a volume of 424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Get MasTec alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in MasTec by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.