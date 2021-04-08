Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 79.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $1,792,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 103.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 768,468 shares of company stock worth $254,295,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $371.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $368.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

