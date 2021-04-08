Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $23.69

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.69, but opened at $24.52. Matador Resources shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 1,831 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 682,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 61,786 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

