Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $247,020.32 and $3,268.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00070346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.67 or 0.00262670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.03 or 0.00768982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,794.93 or 1.00090488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.16 or 0.00706855 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016942 BTC.

Maverick Chain Coin Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 coins. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

