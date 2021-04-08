Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.55, but opened at $27.56. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 10,342 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. Analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

