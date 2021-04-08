McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,372 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.2% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.40. The stock had a trading volume of 46,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,065. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.81. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

