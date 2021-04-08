Means Investment CO. Inc. Cuts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 698,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after acquiring an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,731 shares of company stock valued at $87,272,153 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.55.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $4.84 on Thursday, reaching $210.55. 55,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,417. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.27. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.84 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

