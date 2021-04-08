Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases Shares of 102,720 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,812,000.

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,121. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

