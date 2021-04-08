Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Hits New 12-Month High at $121.27

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.27 and last traded at $121.18, with a volume of 31455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $162.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

