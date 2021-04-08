Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lessened by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 121,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

MDT stock opened at $120.63 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $122.05. The company has a market cap of $162.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.