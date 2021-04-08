Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lessened by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 43,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 560.2% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 105,872 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 51,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.24. 60,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,986,551. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

