Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $1,310,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $247,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

MRK stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.89. 184,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,986,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

