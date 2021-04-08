MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.96. 102,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.79.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.46.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

