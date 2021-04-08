Michael Huseby Sells 72,500 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $603,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,081,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,095.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BNED opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at $3,699,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 286.1% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 227,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 119,403 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

