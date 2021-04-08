MicroMoney Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. MicroMoney has a market cap of $222,940.05 and approximately $119,547.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars.

