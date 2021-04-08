Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,089.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,154 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,123,707 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.1% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $251,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $249.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $162.30 and a twelve month high of $250.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

