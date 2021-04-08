Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.09 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $9.32 or 0.00016117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $491.50 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,732,156 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

