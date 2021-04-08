Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MSON opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. Misonix has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $331.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Misonix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Misonix by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 249,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Misonix in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Misonix by 84.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Misonix by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

