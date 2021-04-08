Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 58,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 389,915 shares.The stock last traded at $2.89 and had previously closed at $2.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,446,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 226,572 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 395.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,638,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,661 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 743,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

