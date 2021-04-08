MMOCoin Price Hits $0.0130 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. MMOCoin has a market cap of $887,050.39 and approximately $783.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,724,869 coins and its circulating supply is 68,246,622 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

