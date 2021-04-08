ModiHost (AIM) Price Up 9.6% This Week

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, ModiHost has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a total market cap of $217,612.64 and $32,601.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ModiHost

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

