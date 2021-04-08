Modus Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $164.52. The company had a trading volume of 245,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,705,011. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.69 and its 200 day moving average is $171.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $154.59 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

