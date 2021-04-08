Modus Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.79. The company had a trading volume of 23,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,186. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

