Modus Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.30. The company had a trading volume of 54,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

