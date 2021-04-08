Modus Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of ACWV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.56. 178,842 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.61.

