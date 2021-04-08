Modus Advisors LLC Sells 665 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 638,044 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after acquiring an additional 369,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,574,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,859,000.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,020. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

