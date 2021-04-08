Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.88.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of MC opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 112.24%.

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,182.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,291 shares of company stock valued at $31,307,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.