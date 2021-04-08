Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHK opened at $197.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $202.94.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.84.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

