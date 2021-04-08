Molecular Templates Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 968 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,052% compared to the average daily volume of 84 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $449.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,888,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,316,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,504,031.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,469.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,860,774 shares of company stock valued at $22,347,586 over the last 90 days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.