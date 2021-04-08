Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mondi has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

