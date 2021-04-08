MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to post sales of $300.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.74 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $290.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.57 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGI shares. Barclays increased their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 34,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,527. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $542.27 million, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

