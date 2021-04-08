MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 5,363 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $1,519,284.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,385,726.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total value of $4,916,964.96.

On Friday, March 19th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60.

MDB stock opened at $284.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.50.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

