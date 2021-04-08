MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter Sells 3,827 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.09, for a total transaction of $1,094,866.43. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,771,002.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MongoDB stock opened at $284.79 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MongoDB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,138,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.