Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,245,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,388,000 after buying an additional 230,777 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.62. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

