Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hookipa Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

HOOK opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $342.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $2,426,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 368,283 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

