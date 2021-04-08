Morgan Stanley Boosts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $25.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.92% from the stock’s current price.

VCTR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,448. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.