Morgan Stanley Increases NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $51.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

NYSE:NCR opened at $38.60 on Thursday. NCR has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,919,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NCR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after buying an additional 62,631 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after buying an additional 677,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NCR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

