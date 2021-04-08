Morgan Stanley Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $100.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.42.

TFII opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

