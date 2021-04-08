Morgan Stanley Raises Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $24.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,761. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 636,761 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,134,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,078,000 after acquiring an additional 461,865 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.