Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,065,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of PagerDuty worth $44,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen started coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,934,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $174,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,667. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PD opened at $42.21 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

