Morgan Stanley Sells 351,588 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 992,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,588 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Hormel Foods worth $46,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after acquiring an additional 312,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,643 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,651,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,995,000 after acquiring an additional 80,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.53 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

