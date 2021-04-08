Morgan Stanley Trims Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Target Price to $22.00

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of FRLN opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

