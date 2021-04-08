Morgan Stanley Upgrades Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAND. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Shares of BAND opened at $123.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $87,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $770,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,993 shares of company stock worth $2,061,993. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

