Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,275.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,275 ($16.66) and last traded at GBX 1,158.25 ($15.13), with a volume of 17856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,150 ($15.02).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,060.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 862.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £664.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 19.20 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,598.50 ($2,088.45). Also, insider David Preece sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total value of £6,600,000 ($8,622,942.25). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 575 shares of company stock valued at $566,749.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

