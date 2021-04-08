M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $191,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,570 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,952 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

