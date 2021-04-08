M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

