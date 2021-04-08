M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $47,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

TSM opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $634.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

