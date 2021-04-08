M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

