M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 835 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $201,217,000 after buying an additional 210,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

