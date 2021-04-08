MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Announces Earnings Results

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $86.65 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $93.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In related news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.